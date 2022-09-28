Chambers Academy highlights week six ASWA rankings

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released their week six rankings for each classification in the state, and Chambers Academy is the only team in the Greater Valley Area who is ranked or received votes.

The rankings are also only for 11-man football.

The preseason rankings featured both Lanett and Chambers Academy, but both teams have been bouncing around.

Lanett started off the season ranked third in 2A, but they’ve had a tough year that now has them without votes. They’ve also had the misfortune of playing Valley and Handley, who are two larger schools having good years.

The Panthers are also now without quarterback Jarrious Goodman for the foreseeable future, but they still have six games left.

If Lanett does make the playoffs, they may have to go through top-ranked Fyffe while region opponent Highland Home is ranked second.

Chambers Academy started the season ranked fourth in the Alabama Independent School Association ranking, but they fell out of the top 10 after two losses to open the season.

The Rebels have won four in a row, and they’ve been stuck in the 8-10 range for a couple weeks.

One of the Rebels’ losses has been undefeated Lee-Scott, who is ranked second in the AISA.

Patrician is ranked first with a 6-0 record.

The Rebels have found their identity after putting up at least 38 points each week for the past four weeks while having a one-dimensional offense.

Their run game has been unstoppable, and they’ve only allowed 26 points over the last four games.

The Rebels will have a bye week this week, but two of their remaining games are against ranked opponents.

They have to travel to fifth-ranked Macon-East Academy on Oct. 14, and then they finish the season with a road game against tenth-ranked Glenwood on Oct. 28.

Despite Valley being the only other 11-man team in the area with a winning record, they haven’t received any votes in 5A.

UMS-Wright is ranked first in 5A with a 5-0 record.