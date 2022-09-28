City of LaFayette to celebrate Public Power Week

LAFAYETTE – At the LaFayette City Council meeting on Monday, Mayor Kenneth Vines issued an official proclamation to recognize the week of Oct. 2 through Oct. 8 as Public Power Week. This week will focus on showing appreciation for the services and employees of the City of LaFayette Light and Power Department.

Since its inception in 1986, Public Power Week is an annual national observance coordinated by the American Public Power Association with the primary goal of celebrating and recognizing not-for-profit, community-owned electric utility companies across the nation. According to the American Public Power Association website, 1 in 7 Americans, or 49 million people receive power from not-for-profit public utility companies, and those companies provide over 93,000 hometown jobs.

In the proclamation, Vines noted how efficient the LaFayette Light and Power Department is for the city and how vital its services are to the citizens of LaFayette.

“The City of LaFayette Light and Power Department is a valuable community asset that contributes to the well being of local citizens through energy efficiency, customer service, environment protection, economic development and safety awareness,” Vines said. “They continue to make our community a better place to live and work.”

Vines also said that he hoped that members of the communities would also take time to appreciate the work of the employees of the Light and Power Department.

“We are designating the week of Oct. 2 through Oct. 8 to recognize the people behind the power of the city of LaFayette for their contribution to the community and to educate customer owners, policy makers and the employees on the benefits of public power,” Vines said. “I would encourage all citizens of the city of LaFayette to join me and the city council in appreciating our light and power employees for their dedication and hard work in our community.”

After a round of applause, Councilman David Ennis made the motion to officially approve the proclamation, which passed unanimously.