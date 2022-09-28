City of Valley votes to bring in new trash collection company

VALLEY — The city of Valley has a new solid waste contractor. A contract has been awarded to low bidder C&C Sanitation of LaGrange. The company presently serves the City of LaGrange along with Troup, Coweta and Fayette counties. C&C is currently picking up trash from dumpsters in the local area.

The company was started by Cecil McAdam in LaGrange in 1973. It’s now run by his son Ian, who was at Monday’s meeting.

“Everyone we have talked to says good things about them,” Planning & Development Director Travis Carter told the council. “They have been in business in LaGrange for a long time. They will be our solid waste provider starting on Jan. 1.”

“We welcome C&C Sanitation to the city,” said Mayor Leonard Riley.

The city’s current provider, AmWaste, has been the subject of complaints in not only Valley but also Lanett, West Point and LaFayette. The complaints include being late for garbage pickups or missed pickups.

Amwaste made an offer to continue their service into next year but were underbid by C&C and another company with C&C having the lowest overall bid.

In other action, in a 6-2 vote, the council approved a contract with Complete Forestry Service, Inc. to cut timber on some land recently purchased by the city near the river between old Shawmut airport and EAMC-Lanier Hospital. Council Members Jim Jones and Kendall Andrews objected to cutting the timber at the present time.

“We need to look at this piece of property before we clear cut it,” Jones said. “We need to do some research on what’s the best use for this land. I think we should put a hold on this for now.”

Andrews agreed with Jones that a delay would be better. He said the city could be getting better prices for the timber later on.

Jim Jones and Kendall Andrews were the only council members opposed.

The city has purchased approximately 1,750 acres of land in recent years.

“We have already slashed and burned much of this land,” Jones said. “Will we have erosion problems because of this, and will wildlife be moving into people’s neighborhoods?”

Riley said he’s not looking at clear cutting the entire site. He said he wants to cut timber on the left side of 30th Street near the Waterford subdivision. New roads could be going in there.

A little more than 30 acres of the recent 230-acre purchase are on that side of the road. The land adjoins the airport site, which is owned by the city.

Following an executive session approximately 30 minutes in length, the council voted unanimously to purchase a 228.4 acre site directly across from the King Road junction with 55th Street. The site is adjacent to a large area of land that’s owned by the city. The purchase price is approximately $1.3 million with the Chambers County Development Authority (CCDA) providing some of the funding.

Once the purchase is finalized, the 228-acre site will be included among a sizable portion of city-owned land that has been certified as a site for the possible location of companies in the Food & Beverage industry.

The council recognized members of the Valley swim team, who recently took part in the state meet in Opelika. A total of 31 Valley youngsters participated in that meet.

“They competed well,” said Coach Bobby Poer. “They took part in multiple events, and we had a lot of top five finishers. They represented us very well both in terms of the athletic competition and good sportsmanship.”

Members of the team receiving certificates at the Monday meeting were Selah Pearl Hooks, Finlay Ruth Hooks, Adalyn Lewis, Mark Robinson, Chase Fuller, Jaylen Ware, Jesse James, Olivia Fuller, Jacob Sturges, Gaines Sturges, Justice Fuller, Alex Gilson, Keegan Lawson-Boothby, Amber Reaves and Drew Leak.