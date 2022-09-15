EAFD responds to fire on Bailey Street

East Alabama Fire District received the report of a structure fire at a residence on Bailey Street in Valley around 3:00 a.m. Thursday, Sept 15, according to a press release from the department.

“EAFD units arrived on scene within minutes to find heavy flames and smoke coming from the structure,” the release said. “An offensive fire attack was initiated, and the fire was extinguished. The structure received heavy fire damage throughout. There were no injuries reported.”

EAFD reminds all homeowners within our Fire District to make sure they have working smoke alarms in their homes, and if they need any installed, please give EAFD Station 1 a call at 334-756-7178 to schedule installation of their free smoke alarms.