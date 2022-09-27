Governor to make ‘major announcement’ at Kia Georgia on Wednesday

Published 3:00 pm Tuesday, September 27, 2022

By Staff Reports

Gov. Brian Kemp will make a “major announcement” regarding the state’s economy at Kia Georgia in West Point on Wednesday. The governor will be joined by state legislators, state and local leaders, economic developers from across Georgia, and executives from household brand companies, according to an announcement from the governor’s office.

No specific information was released but the announcement said Kemp will make a major announcement regarding Georgia’s economy and will provide remarks.

Email newsletter signup

More News

Moving East: With every update, Hurricane Ian’s future track moves further away from Alabama, Chambers Co.

Helping people find jobs

Inspire Academy ready to host large Greenpower event

Hurricane could mean rainy weekend for Chambers County, but forecast is uncertain

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events