Governor to make ‘major announcement’ at Kia Georgia on Wednesday
Published 3:00 pm Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Gov. Brian Kemp will make a “major announcement” regarding the state’s economy at Kia Georgia in West Point on Wednesday. The governor will be joined by state legislators, state and local leaders, economic developers from across Georgia, and executives from household brand companies, according to an announcement from the governor’s office.
No specific information was released but the announcement said Kemp will make a major announcement regarding Georgia’s economy and will provide remarks.