LaFayette Police work to identify body found near City Cemetery

The LaFayette Police Department is looking to identify a body found in a wooded area near the City Cemetary on Saturday, Sept. 10.

According to a press release, the body of a slender white male, between the age of 30 and 40 years old, with brown hair, a beard, wearing a navy blue shirt, brown pants and black shoes was located approximately 20 feet into the wooded area.

The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Montgomery to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the LaFayette Police Department at (334) 864-2211.