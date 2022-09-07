Lanett and Chambers Academy featured in ASWA rankings

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released their rankings for week three, and they feature the Lanett Panthers and Chambers Academy Rebels.

Lanett is coming off of a blowout win over Horseshoe Bend on the road, but it remained in sixth in the 2A rankings.

Chambers Academy started the season ranked fourth in the Alabama Independent School Association, but two losses to start the season quickly knocked the Rebels out.

After their dominant win over Edgewood, the Rebels find themselves ranked tenth in the AISA.

Lanett will face a challenge this week as they have to play Highland Home, who is ranked No. 2.

The Panthers have two more games against ranked opponents, including Handley, who is ranked No. 2 in 4A.

Lanett started out the season ranked No. 3 in 2A, but their shutout loss to Valley sent the Panthers down to sixth, even though Valley is 5A.

Chambers Academy will also be tested as it faces No. 8 Crenshaw at home this week.

The Rebels currently have two ranked games left, including a road trip to third-ranked Macon East in October.

These two games will be great measuring sticks for both teams, and Lanett will try to protect their 34-game region win streak.