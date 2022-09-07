Lanett Senior Center hosting free COVID clinic

LANETT — The Lanett Senior Center will be hosting a free Covid clinic on Friday, Sept. 9. The event is being funded by a grant from the East Alabama Regional Planning & Development Commission. It’s open to anyone who is 60 years of age and older. This includes Georgia residents.

According to Lanett Mayor Jamie Heard, pharmacists will be there to administer Covid tests, Covid shots and Covid booster shots to anyone who is at least 60 years of age.

“We are pleased to have this in Lanett,” Heard said. “We hope there will be a good turnout on Friday. They will be there from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday.”

The clinic will be taking place at no cost to the participant. Anyone who is at least 60 years of age can get a free Covid test if that’s all they want. They can also get a free Covid shot or a Covid booster if they choose.

Covid 19 (a.k.a. SARS-CoV-2) has been a devastating illness for the United States and the world. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), ore than one million Americans have died from it since 2020. Sadly, the U.S. still leads the world in reported cases (more than 94 million) and deaths (1,043,446 through September 5th). A total of 44 Americans died of Covid yesterday.