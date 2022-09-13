Lanett teen arrested for robbery after arranging purchase on Facebook Marketplace

According to a press release from the Lanett Police Department, on Sept. 12, 2022, Nicholas Walton, 19, of Lanett, was arrested for Robbery 1st in reference to an earlier press release from the department.

On June 14, 2022, officers with the Lanett Police Department responded to Greenwood Church on Veterans Memorial Parkway in reference to a subject (Walton) suffering from a gunshot wound.

The press release said the investigation revealed that a robbery had occurred at this location. Walton had agreed to purchase an Xbox gaming console from an individual on Facebook Market Place and met the individual at Greenwood Church. During the encounter, Walton produced a handgun and pointed it at the head of the subject from whom he was buying the console.

A third individual observed the incident, pulled their own weapon, and fired upon Walton.

Lanett Police Department reminds citizens to use caution when meeting with unknown persons to purchase and sell items. Always choose a public, well-lit, highly visible location with cameras to meet. The Lanett Police Department parking lot or a busy retail parking lot are favorable places.