Mitch Gossett to lead Point Offense for the rest of the season

Point football will look to Mitch Gossett to lead their offense after Brenton White suffered a torn ACL in their 24-14 loss to Reinhardt two weeks ago.

Gossett got his first start of the season in w 35-14 loss to Birmingham Southern last weekend, but to head coach Trevor Zeiders, the quarterback wasn’t the issue.

“Brenton is done for the year, which hurts because he was running the offense the best so far,” Zeiders said. “Mitch is working hard in practice and improving. He’s getting his footwork straight. The issue is our receivers aren’t running the routes they’re supposed to be running. They’re doing stuff they’re not supposed to. We have to take care of ourselves. If we’re not doing what we’re being asked to do, it doesn’t matter who we’re playing.”

In Gossett’s first start of the season, he finished 6-of-21 for 110 yards and two total touchdowns.

Zeiders has started to really crack down on his players in practice.

“We started holding kids accountable,” Zeiders said.

“I told one of my coaches to not play the kid anymore. He’s either going to figure it out, or he doesn’t need to be on the field.”

Point will return home to play St. Andrews this weekend, and both teams will be looking for their first win of the season.

“They have some athletes,” Zeiders said.

“They’re not a bad football team in regards to some of the people they have. They’ve struggled because they’re playing a ton of young guys. They have a new staff who came in late. They’ve been behind the 8-ball. They’re making strides, but they’re struggling with some injuries.”

St. Andrews will provide some challenges for Point.

“They run the ball hard,” Zeiders said.

“Defensively, they have some big guys who get after people. They’re more athletic in the secondary than what they appear to be on film.”

Point has shown some improvement over the season, and they had their first game without a turnover in their loss last weekend.

“That was gigantic,” Zeiders said.

“It kept us in the game. We had two takeaways. The frustrating part is we didn’t cash in off that. We got the ball twice, but it resulted in blocked field goals. That momentum deflated.”

Point also struggled with 13 penalties for 103 yards. The Skyhawks are working on their route running in practice this week. They’re also only averaging 9.6 points per game.

“We’re telling the quarterback that if he doesn’t run the right route, don’t throw him the ball,” Zeiders said. “Don’t reward him for running the wrong route. We’ve been talking about if they’re not at the right depth, throw them the ball anyway. If you keep putting the ball where it needs to be, they’re eventually going to learn where they need to be. They’re either going to buy in and do what we ask them to do, or they’re not going to be on the field. If they don’t want to comply, that’s fine. They won’t be out there. I don’t care what year they are. Get with the program. What we were doing before wasn’t leading to our success.”

Zeiders is still excited about the game this weekend despite the struggles they’re having.

“I think it’ll be a good matchup,” Zeiders said.

“They bring a lot to the table that could cause you trouble, and we have to match it. If we can’t get out of our own way, it doesn’t matter.”

The game will be played at Ram Stadium at noon EST on Saturday.