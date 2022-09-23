Mr. Lamar Anthony Jennings entered into eternal rest on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at his home. He was born to the parentage of the late Ms. Fannie Pearl Jennings and Mr. Jimmy Lee Smith on Dec. 14, 1958 in Lanett.

When he was about 7 years old his mother moved to a community known as Water Works, where he enjoyed walking to the creek, going swimming, fishing, and hunting. He also enjoyed running around and playing basketball with his friends.

He attended Lanier High School and later graduated from West Point High School. He held many jobs, including working at The Hot Spot in West Point, Ga, but the most important was helping in the care of his mother until her passing.

Email newsletter signup

He was preceded in death by his parents Fannie Pearl Jennings and Jimmy Lee Smith, and a brother Lonnie Jennings.

He leaves to cherish his memories: two sons, Anthony Lamar Winston, Orlando, Florida; Marcus (Jatterria) Winston, Shiloh, Georgia; loving sisters: Shirley (Andy) Pollard, Wanda (Chris) Harris, Diann Johnson; brothers: Willie (Elizabeth) Jennings, George (Jennifer) Jennings, and Robert Smith; ten lovely grandchildren: Tamara Passhon Moss, Dijanae Moss, Jaliyah Meadows, Zarriah Hutchinson, Reign Winston, Marcus Winston Jr.,

Sani Winston, Anola McCullough, Tamerria McCullough, and Audrianna Gooden; a great grandson: Caysen Moss (Bleu), extended family: Carolyn (Larry) Bailey, special aunts: Vonice Billingslea and Linda Zachery both of Lanett; a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends that loved him dearly and will miss him greatly.

The family would like to give special thanks to Lamar’s special friends, Della Pearl Trammell, Lisa Mason, Georgia Ann Murphy, Theophilus Abner, Andrew Spence, Baron Ross and Brenda Buckner.

A memorial service for Mr. Lamar Anthony Jennings will be held on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Virginia Cook Activity Center (806 Martin Luther King Drive West Point) at noon EST.

Morgan & Sons Funeral Home of Lanett is directing.