Ms. Beverly Gale Gordon Rollins, age 71, of Huguley, Alabama passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Opelika.

Beverly was born on Feb. 21, 1949, in Langdale, Alabama. She was a dedicated mother, a loving grandmother, and a faithful friend to all who knew her. She never met a stranger and was always kind and fun loving as well as a dedicated Alabama fan.

Beverly is survived by her sons, Corey Norrell (Gary) and Chad Rollins (Jen); grandchildren, Johnathan, Chase, Chandler, and Joselyn Rollins; sister, Stacie Gordon; additional family members, Christy Merritt, Heather Bayles (Austin), Christin Deupree (Josh), Cooper Deupree, Austin Simpson (Nicole), Gracie Bayles, and Catherine Bayles.

Email newsletter signup

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eulice Gordon and Mary Ellen Gordon; sister, Rzora Daniel; brother, Dale Gordon.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Sept.15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. EST at the Fairfax United Methodist Church in Valley. Interment will follow in Johnson Memorial Gardens. The Reverend Kevin Pigg and the Reverend Mark McGee will officiate. Beverly’s family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. EST at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home in Valley.

Please visit Beverly’s Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a kind word for her family, to share a memory of Beverly, or to light a Remembrance Candle in her memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley directing.