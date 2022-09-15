Point football prepares for twelfth-ranked Reinhardt

The Point Skyhawks will look for their first win of the season against the twelfth-ranked Reinhardt Eagles on Saturday at Ram Stadium.

The Skyhawks are 0-3, and they’re coming off of a loss to Bethel on the road.

Point has been unable to get their offense going this season, and things won’t get any easier as they have to face a ranked opponent this week.

Point head coach Trevor Zeiders knows that this weekend will be their toughest game of the season, and the Skyhawks need to improve their passing game.

“We couldn’t throw the football,” Zeiders said about their 24-3 loss to Bethel last weekend.

“We were moving the ball on the ground. Once they figured out we couldn’t throw the ball, they loaded the box.”

The Skyhawks are only averaging 6.7 points per game this season, and they have a combined 40% completion percentage through three games.

“If you can’t hit water when you fall out of the boat, you’re going to struggle,” Zeiders said. “Some of it is on the receivers. Some of it is on the quarterback. Some of it is footwork and making reads. Receivers need to run the exact route they’re supposed to run. We’ve only given up three sacks this year. We’re just not throwing the ball where it needs to go. We’ve emphasized that a lot this week.”

Reinhardt will provide a challenge for Point with the amount of pure athletes they have.

“Reinhardt is a solid football program. They’ve earned it,” Zeiders said.

“We have to raise our level of play to match what they’re doing. We’re not doing what we need to do well. It’s about our execution. They have some really good athletes on the outside, especially on offense. Defensively, they’ve always been solid. They can lock you down on the corners. They’ve been able to get pressure with four guys. That changes the ball game.”

Luckily for Point, they’ll be at home this weekend. Although Reinhardt is ranked twelfth, they lost their last game 16-8 to Bethel at home. The Eagles are only 1-1 on the year.

The Skyhawks will rely on playmakers like quarterback Brenton White and receiver Emery Bryant to step up and make plays to get Point in the end zone.

The Skyhawks will also have to hold on to the ball as they’ve posted nine turnovers in only three games.