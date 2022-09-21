Probate judge speaks on importance of voting

On Tuesday, people around the country joined together to promote democracy and the right to vote as a part of National Voter Registration Day.

According to the U.S. Census data from 2020, as many as 1 in 4 eligible Americans are not registered to vote. Every year, millions of Americans find themselves unable to vote because they miss a registration deadline, don’t update their registration or they are not sure how to register. National Voter Registration was created in an effort to combat these issues and to ensure that all who are eligible to vote are able to vote.

Initially created in 2012, National Voter Registration Day is a nonpartisan civic holiday celebrated every September with the primary goal of promoting voter registration and participation in elections. Since its inception, over 4.7 million people have registered to vote on the day of the holiday.

The Chambers County Probate Judge Paul Story spoke on the importance of voting and voter registration in response to National Voter Registration Day, which was held across the country on Tuesday.

“We live in a country where we have the freedom to vote and to put electors in office to represent us,” Story said. “There have been many people through military service who have safeguarded that right, so voting is as much of a duty and obligation as it is a right.”

There are several important elections taking place in the upcoming election on Nov. 8. On the county level, elections will be held for the office of the coroner and the sheriff. There will also be elections for county commission seats for District 3, District 5 and District 6, and school board seats for District 5 and District 6. On the state level, there will be elections for House Representative for District 38 and State Senator for District 13. There will also be elections for District Court Attorney and Circuit Court Judge Place 1.

To be eligible to vote in the state of Alabama, you must be a U.S. citizen and an Alabama resident who is 18 years or older on or by Election Day. You must also not be convicted of a felony that disqualifies you to vote or declared mentally incompetent.

Alabama residents can register to vote or update their registration information by downloading the “Vote for Alabama” app on their smartphone or by visiting the Secretary of State’s website. Story also noted that Chambers County residents can also visit one of the two registrar’s offices in the county.

The last day to register to vote in the upcoming November election is Oct. 24.