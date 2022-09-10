Springwood dominates Meadowview 60-8

The Springwood Wildcats traveled to Selma to face the Meadowview Trojans, and the Wildcats walked away with a 60-8 blowout victory on Friday night.

The Wildcats are now 3-0 for the first time since 2017, and they have put up 152 points through their first three games.

Springwood head coach Joey Burch was impressed with every facet of his team.

“Last week we had two or three goals we wanted to work on, and we achieved those goals tonight,” Burch said.

“Our kids really learned a lesson from last week when we played down to the competition. We went out this week and took care of business. Our starters were crisp. One thing that impressed me is we were able to play our younger kids and develop them.”

The Wildcats took a 48-0 lead going into halftime, and the whole second half was played with a running clock.

Jonathan Johnson had two touchdowns, both in the first half. Cayden Cook also had two touchdowns as the Wildcats’ run game overwhelmed the Trojans. The Wildcats also had two pick-sixes by Eli Johnson and Dallas Pearson. Chevyn Goode and Francesco Lim each had a rushing touchdown as well.

Springwood was able to start their junior varsity players for the last two quarters.

Burch and his team will take this momentum with them for the rest of the season.

“The guys are really enjoying it,” Burch said.

“They’re playing hard. They’re practicing hard. The guys are being supportive and kind of becoming a real team.”

Burch wants his players to improve every day through practice.

Springwood will finish their three game road trip against undefeated Cornerstone Christian next weekend.