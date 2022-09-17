Springwood falls to Cornerstone Christian 52-50

The Springwood Wildcats are no longer undefeated as they dropped their game to Cornerstone Christian 52-20 on Friday night on the road.

The Wildcats hung on until the very end when Cornerstone threw a 55-yard touchdown pass as time expired to win.

The Wildcats were playing well offensively in the first half, but second half turnovers proved to be costly.

Springwood had two turnovers inside their own red zone that gave Cornerstone free scores.

Springwood head coach Joey Burch knows that his team needs to get better each week.

“It was a hard fought game,” Burch said.

“Neither one of us quit. We played hard. Everybody on the field was completely exhausted. Cornerstone has a very good quarterback. He’s very elusive. He keeps the play alive. He has some very tall receivers. That’s what happened on the last drive. We had three guys deep. He just ran around and found a receiver dragging across the field. We played hard. We didn’t play well this game. We had two fumbles in the five yard line. We didn’t put them away.”

Burch wants his team to learn from the loss.

“Hopefully, we can learn a l0t of lessons from this game and improve every week,” Burch said.

“We’re going to feel bad about it this weekend. We’re going to come back on Monday and correct some things we did wrong.”

Springwood is dealing with some injuries that are plaguing his team, but he wants his players to focus on limiting turnovers this week.

“We weren’t very disciplined at some points in time,” Burch said.

“That’s on me. I’m not getting calls in. There’s some confusion. In 8-man football, you have a limited amount of players. We had some players with some injuries during the ball game. Some of the subs aren’t as comfortable with running the offense or defense that we run. They got a lot of good experience.”

The Wildcats are now done with a three-game road trip, and Burch feels like that took a toll on his team.

“It’s been bad,” Burch said.

“It’s not like we’ve been going down the road thirty minutes. We’ve had games where we packed up and was on the road for two hours. We didn’t get back until one or two in the morning. It’s not an excuse, but we’re tired.”

Springwood will return home to play Southern Christian next week.