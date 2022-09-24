Springwood improves to 4-1 in 40-31 win over Southern Christian

Springwood had much in the way of adversity to overcome in Friday’s game with Southern Christian.

They had four starters out and some guys having to play new positions. Some how, some way the Wildcats pulled it out. They defeated the visiting Patriots from Opelika 40-31.

“I love this team,” said Joey Burch after the game. “When four starters are out in eight-man football, that’s half of your team. People had to step up, and they did. These guys are growing up right before our eyes.”

The win improves Springwood’s record to 4-1 and keeps their goal of making the playoffs and competing for a state championship intact.

The Wildcats could hardly have played a better game on offense.

They piled up over 400 yards and got monster games from quarterback Luke Hudson and running back Jonathan Johnson. Hudson had over 200 yards in total offense. He was 10 of 14 passing for 163 yards and two touchdowns. Johnson ran for 74 yards and two scores. The team scored five touchdowns and had five two-point conversions.

Colt Pearson led the way on defense with 10 total tackles. Cameron Sides has eight stops and Dallas Pearson had a key interception.

Springwood opened the game by scoring on their first possession.

They drove the ball 69 yards and scored on a 21-yard run by Johnson, who started right and cut back to the middle of the field to find the end zone.

Hudson ran in the two-point conversion to make it 8-0 Springwood with 9:27 showing in the opening quarter of play.

The Wildcats sit at the top of the AISA 8-man standings, and they’ll stay home next weekend to face Lighthouse.