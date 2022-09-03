Springwood remains undefeated in 52-32 victory over Evangel

The Springwood Wildcats dominated Evangel 52-32 on the road on Friday night.

The Wildcats are now 2-0, and they’ve surpassed their win total from last year. This is also the first year Springwood is playing 8-man football, and it has helped the Wildcats due to their roster size.Springwood head coach Joey Burch was impressed by his running game and his offensive line.

Burch is also satisfied with his team’s hot start.

“It feels a lot better than being 0-2,” Burch said.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game all night long. They were very athletic. We made some mistakes in the first half. Later in the game, our offensive line was really impressive. We got into a power run scheme, and our offensive line just dominated.”

Burch was pleased with his players’ teamwork.

“Our players trusted each other, and they were very unselfish,” Burch said. “Johnathon Johnson had a big run. I was impressed with our offense.”

The Wildcat players were able to go out and celebrate.

“They celebrated a little bit after the game,” Burch said.

“It wasn’t as exciting as last week, but it was a good win. They’re excited about the direction we’re going in, but we have some work to do.”

Springwood didn’t have the best week of practice, but they still pulled out the victory.“We didn’t have great practices,” Burch said. “We’ll play several teams like this, and we need to keep improving. We’ll probably see these two teams again in the playoffs.”

For this upcoming week, the Wildcats will focus on the little things and some of the mistakes.

“There were a lot of little mistakes we made,” Burch said.

“They guys got tired a little bit. The defense had some blown coverages.”

Both J0hnathan Johnson and Cayden Cook were dominating in the run game, and they’ll continue to be a key part of Springwood’s offense.

“Jon Jon had several touchdowns, and he had over a 100 yards rushing. He had a great game,” Burch said.

The Wildcats are still undefeated and 2-0 in region play, and they’ll continue their three game road trip against Meadowview next Friday.