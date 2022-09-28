Troup County Sheriff’s Office Arrest/Release Reports for Period Ending Sept. 29

Tyra Jarrhelle Boyd, 25, 11518 GA Hwy. 100, Franklin, GA, VGCSA-possession of marijuana less 1 oz.

Anthony Ray Hunt, 29, 31 Thompson Rd., LaGrange, GA, VGCSA-amphetamine-possession, tampering with evidence, parole violation (MISD)

Mary Kate Toney, 26, 3369 Roanoke Rd., LaGrange, GA, production order/brought back to court

Deandres Chavez Fannin, 27, 140 Evnbenezer Rd., LaGrange, GA, aggravated battery-hand,fist,feet

Mario Jermaine Thompson Jr., 23, 1008 Ave. K, West Point, GA, giving false name, battery, aggravated battery-hand,fist,feet

Patricia Renae Scott, 73, 214 Hearthstone Dr., LaGrange, GA, probation violation (state), speeding 11-14 mph over speed limit

Crystal Michelle Sago, 43, 5774 Spanish Dr., Columbus, GA, holding for another agency

Katada Tavasha Gates, 37, 1005 Borton St., LaGrange, GA, disorderly conduct (city), obstruction, public drunkenness city

Lakeisha Lavette Reeves, 43, 10 Kidd St., Newnan, GA, prostitution

Ashley Nicole Pryor, 36, 2378 Hollonville Rd., Williamson, GA, fleeing/attempting to elude officer (felony), failure to slow/stop for yield sign, operate vehicle with improper windshield

Etta Diane Creed, 57, no known address, false report of a crime, criminal trespass – damage to property, unlawful conduct during a 911 call

Kristany Andriella Davenport, 34, 1271 Hogansville Rd., LaGrange, GA, terroristic threats (FVA)