Troup County Sheriff’s Office Arrest/Release Reports for Period Ending Sept. 29
Published 4:59 pm Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Tyra Jarrhelle Boyd, 25, 11518 GA Hwy. 100, Franklin, GA, VGCSA-possession of marijuana less 1 oz.
Anthony Ray Hunt, 29, 31 Thompson Rd., LaGrange, GA, VGCSA-amphetamine-possession, tampering with evidence, parole violation (MISD)
Mary Kate Toney, 26, 3369 Roanoke Rd., LaGrange, GA, production order/brought back to court
Email newsletter signup
Deandres Chavez Fannin, 27, 140 Evnbenezer Rd., LaGrange, GA, aggravated battery-hand,fist,feet
Mario Jermaine Thompson Jr., 23, 1008 Ave. K, West Point, GA, giving false name, battery, aggravated battery-hand,fist,feet
Patricia Renae Scott, 73, 214 Hearthstone Dr., LaGrange, GA, probation violation (state), speeding 11-14 mph over speed limit
Crystal Michelle Sago, 43, 5774 Spanish Dr., Columbus, GA, holding for another agency
Katada Tavasha Gates, 37, 1005 Borton St., LaGrange, GA, disorderly conduct (city), obstruction, public drunkenness city
Lakeisha Lavette Reeves, 43, 10 Kidd St., Newnan, GA, prostitution
Ashley Nicole Pryor, 36, 2378 Hollonville Rd., Williamson, GA, fleeing/attempting to elude officer (felony), failure to slow/stop for yield sign, operate vehicle with improper windshield
Etta Diane Creed, 57, no known address, false report of a crime, criminal trespass – damage to property, unlawful conduct during a 911 call
Kristany Andriella Davenport, 34, 1271 Hogansville Rd., LaGrange, GA, terroristic threats (FVA)