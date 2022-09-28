Troup County Sheriff’s Office Incident Reports for Period Ending Sept. 29
Published 5:00 pm Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Criminal trespass reported on the 0 block of E. Mt. Zion Church Rd., LaGrange
Fraud reported on the 100 block of Taylor Lin Dr., LaGrange
Fraud reported on the 100 block of Dennis Smith Rd., LaGrange
Prostitution reported on the 100 block of Jameson Rd., LaGrange
Out of vehicle reported on the 1500 block of LaFayette Pkwy. LaGrange
Shots reported on the 600 block of Ginger Cir., LaGrange
Entering automobile reported on the 600 block of Ginger Cir., LaGrange