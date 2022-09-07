Two Alexander City men killed in two-vehicle wreck in Chambers County Monday.

According to a press release from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:40 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5, claimed the lives of two men from Alexander City and resulted in four others being hospitalized.

“Kevin A. Espinoza, 22, and Rogelio G. Salinas, 42, were both fatally injured when the 2015 Nissan Altima in which they were passengers collided head-on with a 2021 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup driven by David T. Cornejo, 19, of Randleman, N.C.,” the release said. “Espinoza and Salinas were both pronounced deceased at the scene. Cornejo was injured and transported to East Alabama Medical Center EAMC-Lanier in Valley. The driver of the 2015 Nissan Altima, Rolando E. Vazquez, 44, of Alexander City, was also injured and transported to EAMC in Opelika.”

Two additional passengers in the Dodge Ram, Luis D. Perez, 22, of Asheboro, N.C., and Orlando P. Echevarria, 27, also of Asheboro, N.C., were both injured as a result of the crash, the release said. Perez was transported to EAMC-Lanier and Echevarria was transported to Piedmont Hospital in Columbus, Georgia. The crash occurred on Alabama 50 near the 49-mile marker, approximately four miles west of Lanett, in Chambers County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.