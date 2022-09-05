Two-vehicle wreck closes Hwy 50 in Chambers County

Published 9:39 am Monday, September 5, 2022

By Ed Pugh

According to a release from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5:45 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5, resulted in the closure of all lanes of Alabama 50 near the 50 mile marker in Chambers County.

“All lanes are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time,” the release said. “Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are currently on scene and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.”

