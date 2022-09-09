Valley dominates Sylacauga 46-14

The Valley Rams dominated the Sylacauga Aggies 46-14 on the road on Thursday night.

This game was originally scheduld for Thursday and wasn’t moved due to weather.

The Rams dominated on both sides of the ball to improve to 2-2 on the season.

Email newsletter signup

Valley head coach Adam Hunter had some good things to say about his entire team.

“I’m proud of our defense,” Hunter said.

“We made some big plays, and that’s what we have to do offensively. We’ve got to get better to where we can sustain drives. We hit the long ball a couple times, and Chase Childs had a great night. I can’t say enough about that kid. He’s grown up a lot.”

The Rams focus on physicality on defense, and it was certainly on display in their win.

Valley got off to a hot start when quarterback Cam Dooley ran it in to make it 6-0 Valley.

Dooley continued to find the end zone as he threw a touchdown pass to Chase Childs in the middle of the second quarter to make it 12-0.

The Rams opened the second quarter with a 27-yard touchdown run by Dooley to make it 19-0.

The defense made its presence felt when Ian Crim-Davis had a pick six in the middle of the second quarter.

The Rams held a 27-0 lead at halftime, and Hunter was pleased with how his team performed.

“Our defense played pretty good,” Hunter said at halftime.

“We’re coming off the football. We’re pressuring, and we’re tackling well right now.”

Sylacauga gained some momentum in the third quarter with a deep touchdown pass, but the momentum wouldn’t last long.

Chase Childs continued to be an offensive threat as he took the ball 85 yards to the house to make it 33-7.

The points just piled on when Cam Dooley threw a touchdown pass over the middle to Jamarious Martin to make it 40-7 Valley.

Dooley put on an impressive performance as he finished with two rushing touchdowns and two passing.

“Cam is a dual-threat quarterback,” Hunter said.

“We’ve got to use him on the edge a little bit, but we’ve also got to let him sit in the pocket and throw it. He’s made some good reads. We screwed up some pass routes. We have to clean that up.”

Chase Childs had a receiving touchdown, a rushing touchdown and a kickoff return touchdown at the end of the game.

Despite the dominant victory, kicking woes continued to plague the Rams.

“We’ve got to clean up a little bit, especially on special teams,” Hunter said.

“We have to find a placekicker, but those things come along. We have to get better in those stages. You take our first game, and special teams cost us. We’ve gotten better each week, and that’s a testament to our kids working hard.”

The Rams dropped their region opener to Beauregard last weekend, but now they’re 1-1 in region play.

“The first loss was a tough one to swallow,” Hunter said.

“We have to take care of ourselves each week. We’re hopefully going to run the table on this region and see where we fall into this thing. That’s all we can do now. If we continue to get better, it will take care of itself.”

The Rams won’t play a region game next week, but they will return home to face Russell County and try to get back to above .500.

The Rams will continue region play in two weeks when they stay at home to play Central of Clay County on Sept. 30.