Valley man killed in motorcycle accident in Lee County

Published 1:16 pm Friday, September 16, 2022

By Staff Reports

File photo

According to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency(ALEA), a two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:42 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, has claimed the life of a Valley man.

George P. Shapely, 57, was fatally injured when the 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was operating collided head-on with the 2013 Toyota Venza driven by an 18-year-old.

Shapely was pronounced deceased at the scene. According to the release, the crash occurred on Lee County 146, approximately six miles south of Opelika, in Lee County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

