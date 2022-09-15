West Point Lake to host National Public Lands Day event

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Project Management Office at West Point Lake will host National Public Lands Day (NPLD) on Sept. 24, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Holiday Campground. National Public Lands Day is the nation’s largest single-day volunteer event for public lands.

The public is invited to celebrate this special day by volunteering for a variety of projects to benefit West Point Lake. This year’s event will focus on projects such as shoreline clean-up, construction of habitat structures, painting facilities and invasive plant removal.

West Point Lake has 525 miles of shoreline, 26,000 acres of water and more than 30,000 acres of public land that’s home to fish, birds and other wildlife. The lake also provides excellent recreational opportunities including fishing, camping and hunting. Volunteer projects benefit the natural environment and build awareness of recreational opportunities for the volunteers who participate.

Volunteers who pre-register are eligible for two nights of free camping on Friday and Saturday nights, Sept. 23-24, 2022, at Holiday Campground. Individuals, families, and large groups are invited to volunteer, then relax and enjoy themselves at the beautiful campsites located in Holiday Campground.

Volunteers will be provided will a free lunch at Holiday campground at the conclusion of the event. Individuals and groups may register by contacting the West Point Project Office at (706) 645-2937 or by emailing michael.j.linville2@usace.army.mil. Registration closes Sept. 14, 2022.