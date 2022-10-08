Beulah beats Childersburg 29-26

The Beulah Bobcats earned their first win of the season with a 29-26 victory over Childersburg at home on Friday night.

Not only was this game big for morale, the Bobcats remain in the playoff race with only three games left in the season.

Beulah head coach Matthew Johnson was incredibly pleased with his whole team’s performance.

“It was down to the wire, but it shouldn’t have been,” Johnson said.

“We were up 17-7 with about two minutes left in the half, and then we let up a big play. It was back-and-forth, but we had a great defensive stand at the end to get the ball on the last possession. We went for it on fourth down and a foot, and we got it to seal the game. I’m so proud of our seniors. We only have two seniors. They played a great game. They deserve this win and so much more. I told our kids to enjoy it. I’m so blessed to be here and work with such a good group of boys.”

One of the things Beulah struggled with all season was finishing games, but they were able to seal this big win over Childersburg.

“It got a little dicey at the end,” Johnson said.

“We finished. We told our guys to settle down and just do your job. They did that in the second half. We had a great game defensively. We had a great game plan. I’m so proud of the effort. Coach Stan Pepper had a great plan defensively. It was a total team effort. Our crowd was amazing. Our student section was so loud. We finally played a complete game.”

Beulah is still hanging on for a shot at the playoffs, but Johnson believes the taste of winning will propel his guys into the last three games.

“Every week is a battle,” Johnson said.

“You’re either in or your out. You just have to play every week. I hope they enjoy this feeling and carry it on. We have to have the right mindset, and that carries over from practice to the game field. It’s easy to say you can win, but when you see it, you hope they can snowball and carry it over to the next game.”

Beulah will play Randolph County next week on the road.