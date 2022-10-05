Beulah celebrates Senior night in renovated gym

The Beulah varsity volleyball team played their first home game of the season on Tuesday night, and it ended in a 3-0 victory over Dadeville in the Bobcats’ senior night.

Beulah has now won three games in a row, including three wins in two days.

They’ve had to play on the road all season due to the gym being renovated.

The new lights and air conditioning made their debut, and the Bobcats didn’t skip a beat as fans were finally able to watch the Lady Bobcats on their home court.

Beulah had four seniors, and they all will miss playing volleyball at Beulah.

“It feels great to finally play a home game,” Beulah senior Amya Dunn said.

“It’s nice to not travel. Volleyball has taught me that not everything is done by yourself. You have to work with your team. You can’t just be one person and work. I’m going to miss my teammates. They’re like my court family.”

Senior Jasmine Karch also shared her thoughts on leaving Beulah volleyball behind.

“Volleyball taught me about teamwork,” Karch said.

“You can’t do anything without other people around you. I’m going to miss my teammates and my coaches as well.”

Senior Sarenity Riley also learned a lot from playing volleyball.

“There’s no I in team,” Riley said.

“I’m going to miss my teammates and being able to play the sport I love.”

Senior Kyndal Bowling will also relish her time at Beulah.

“Volleyball taught me how to work with other people well,” Bowling said.

“I’m going to miss my team and just the sport.”

Beulah head coach Allison Aikens was impressed with her team’s performance, and she’s glad to finally have a home game.

“We’ve peaked at the right time,” Aikens said.

“It’s nice to play at home because we’re done at 7:30, and I don’t have to drive another hour to get home. It’s great to be in front of our fans, and we haven’t had that all season. It’s good for our girls, and it’s good to be home. I was impressed with the fact that our girls didn’t let up. I’m really proud that we finished the game, and we did what we were supposed to do. We cut down on the mental mistakes that caused us to lose games in the past.”

Aikens will also miss her four seniors.

“I’m going to miss their heart for the game of volleyball,” Aikens said.

“They’re always wanting to be on the court. They’ve really worked hard, and this is a great group of seniors. They’ve been with the program since seventh grade, and I’m just really going to miss them as people. They’re going to be missed, and I hope they come back and see us some time.”