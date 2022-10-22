Beulah falls to Weaver 30-14 on homecoming

First half mistakes were costly for the Beulah Bobcats as they fell into a 22-0 hole at halftime. They rallied with a much better performance in the second half but fell on homecoming night to the visiting Weaver Bearcats by a score of 30-14.

With the loss, Beulah drops to 1-8 on the season. Weaver improved to 2-7.

The Bearcats scored on drives of five and eight yards and returned a fumble 60 yards for their first half TDs.

Beulah turned it over on a fumble inside the 10-yard line on its first possession. Weaver took full advantage of that opportunity, getting a TD on an eight-yard run by JohnnyMartin. Another fumble on the second Bobcat possession led to more points.

A Weaver defender picked up the loose football and raced 60 yards to the north end zone to build

their early lead to 14-0 with 4:46 left in the opening period.

Their final score of the opening half came from five yards out after they intercepted a

pass deep in Bobcat territory and ran it back to the five. A short run by Martin and a

two-point pass play extended the lead to 22-0 with 8:26 left before halftime.