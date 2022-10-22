CCSD holding blood drive

The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office is holding a blood drive on Nov. 2 from 9 to 3 p.m. at the courthouse annex on Gilmer Avenue in Lanett. The sheriff’s department is partnering with Lifesouth blood center.

“We’d like to encourage people to come out and donate because you know that old saying ‘the blood you donate might be your own,’” said Sheriff Deputy Richard Carter. “It’s a great way to give back to whoever needs help.”

Lifesouth is a community blood center, which means that blood collected works to serve the local community, according to the organization’s website.

Lifesouth will provide a bloodmobile for visitors to donate.

The Chambers County Sheriff’s Department partners with Lifesouth blood donation center several times a year.

“We generally do this probably three to four times a year,” Carter said.

“It’s usually the same people that give blood. You can only give once every so many days a week, so they try and do it at least that far apart.”

Blood donors are in always in demand for local hospitals, especially A negative, B negative and O negative. Volunteers cannot give blood again for 56 days after donating, according to the Lifesouth website.

Volunteers must be 17 years old or older, weigh at least 110 pounds and have a valid photo ID.

“We want them them to be as successful as they can getting the most donations as possible,” Carter said.