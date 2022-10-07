Chambers Academy beats Abbeville 56-7

The Chambers Academy Rebels dominated both sides of the ball in their 56-7 win over the Abbeville Christian Generals on the road on Thursday night.

The Rebels have now won five straight, and they’re now 2-0 in the region.

They’re coming off of a bye week, and the rest helped both their offense and defense in their complete domination of the Generals.

For the Rebels, their rushing attack continues to be too much for every team they’ve beat during their win streak.

For Chambers Academy head coach Jason Allen, he’s pleased with his team’s performance even though their team has dealt with the flu this week.

“We came off an off week, and I thought we were sluggish the first half,” Allen said.

“I felt like we weren’t as mentally sharp and ready to play. I feel like our kids really stepped up and fought. We’ve been fighting through some issues, but we only gave up seven points, so it was a good night.”

Although Allen would like to see the passing game improve, he was happy with the fact that his team ran for over 400 yards.

“That’s the question if we can keep this going, and so far we have,” Allen said.

“We’ll keep working to take what the defense gives us, but right now we’re running the ball really well.”

Chambers Academy running back Braxton Yerta had 12 carries for 243 yards and four touchdowns.

Running back Luke Tarver had nine carries for 64 yards and a touchdown.

Tarver is usually the Rebels’ premiere running back, but he just recovered from the flu.

“It was Yerta’s night to get his name called,” Allen said.

“Tarver was sick, and he was out of school. We’ve had multiple guys sick, so that’s been tough. You have to fight through that. We’re getting hot before our big game with Macon-East, and that game will probably determine the region champion.”

The game was played on Thursday because Abbeville has its fall break starting on Friday.

For Chambers Academy, it’ll help them get a little healthier before their biggest game of the season.

The Rebels flew around on Thursday night, but Allen has been really surprised with how physical his team has been all year.

“We’ve been going to the point of attack, and we’re taking that part of the game to another level,” Allen said.

“This is one of the more physical teams we’ve had in awhile. They really enjoy pushing people around. They get pancake blocks, and they’ve been really good up front. I knew we’d have a physical team, but I didn’t think we’ve been this dominant.”

The Rebels are now 5-2, and they’ll now have an extra day to get everyone healthy before another road game.