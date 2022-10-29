Chambers Academy falls to Glenwood 48-7 to end win streak

The Chambers Academy Rebels fell to the Glenwood Gators 48-7 on the road on Friday night to end the Rebels’ seven game win streak.

Although the game had no playoff implications, it was the first time Chambers Academy head coach Jason Allen returned to Glenwood since he coached there 13 years ago.

Allen feels like they should have played better, but he also knows Glenwood is a good 3A team in the Alabama Independent School Association.

“I thought we played fairly well in the first half,” Allen said.

“We kind of had some critical mistakes in the third quarter that let the game get away. We put in our younger guys in the middle of the third quarter. That made it a little more lopsided. Glenwood played better than us. We didn’t play well enough in all three phases of the game. We have to go back and work on getting ready for the playoffs.”

The Rebels have been able to bully defenses with their run game, but the Gators were able to slow it down.

“We couldn’t sustain anything offensively,” Allen said.

“We never could get in the rhythm. They were much better than us tonight, but I don’t think we played well. We turned the ball over a time or two. I give them a lot of credit. They played well defensively. I thought our defense played pretty well the first half. We stopped the run pretty well. We had some penalties that kept their drives alive.”

Allen doesn’t feel like his players became complacent due to the game having no playoff meaning.

“This game was important to them,” Allen said.

“They knew this was my first game back to Glenwood since I was a head coach. We played hard. We have a ways to go from an execution standpoint, and we learned some things about ourselves tonight. When you play good teams, you learn some things. We’ll go back to work.”

Allen feels like the offense needs some tweaking before the first round of the playoffs.

“We have to be multi-formational,” Allen said.

“We have to do some things on the perimeter. We have to be able to have other ways to move the football besides bullying people. This week wasn’t do or die. Next week is do or die.

The Rebels will look forward to the first round where they will host Escambia Academy, who knocked Chambers Academy out of the playoffs last year.

“We haven’t shown all our cards yet,” Allen said.

“We better be angry. I know I’ll have some anger. They embarrassed us on our home field. We’re going to come out ready to fire.”