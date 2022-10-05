Chambers Academy moves up in this week’s AISA rankings

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released their football rankings for week seven, and Chambers Academy is the only team in the Greater Valley Area to be featured.

The Rebels are now ranked sixth in the Alabama Independent School Association, which is an improvement from their No. 8 ranking last week.

Chambers Academy is also the highest ranked two loss team in the AISA.

The Rebels were ranked fourth in the preseason after missing the state championship last year, and they were out of the top ten after their opening two losses this season.

With four straight dominant wins, the Rebels now find themselves moving up in the rankings.

The good news is the Rebels are coming off of a bye week.

The bad news is they still have to face eighth ranked Glenwood and fourth ranked Macon-East. Both of those games are on the road.

Patrician Academy is ranked first in the AISA, and Lee-Scott, who dominated the Rebels week one, is ranked second.

The Rebels have only beat one ranked team, and that was a 38-6 victory over tenth ranked Crenshaw Academy.

Edgewood and Macon-East are in the same region as the Rebels, and Chambers Academy will have to beat those two if they want home field advantage in the AISA playoffs come November.

They’ll also be looking for their seventh straight region title.

The Rebels only have one home game left this year, and they’ll look to make the state championship for the seventh time in eight years.

None of the other teams in the area received votes as it’s been a down year for the other teams.

Springwood isn’t eligible because the rankings only cover 11-man football.