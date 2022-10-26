Chambers Academy prepares for Glenwood matchup in week 10

The regular season is wrapping up in the Greater Valley Area, but there are still three regular season games left.

Lanett, LaFayette and Springwood are all done for the year, but the Panthers will play B.B. Comer in the playoffs on Nov. 4.

Chambers Academy will have a difficult matchup against Glenwood this weekend while Valley could be playing its final game as a school.

Beulah will also play its final game of the season this week.

Lanett and Springwood will have a week off to prepare for the playoffs, but there’s still a lot of action left.

Game of the week: Chambers Academy

(7-2) at Glenwood (6-3)

The Chambers Academy Rebels are coming off of a big 42-7 win over Hooper Academy last week, but now they’ll have to face a difficult Glenwood team, who dominated Morgan Academy 63-32 last week.

The game doesn’t have any playoff implications for either team, but it will be the first time Chambers Academy head coach Jason Allen returns to Glenwood since he coached there back in 2012.

Allen coached the Gators for three years, and he finished with a 21-15 record in his time there.

For Allen, it’s just another game for him.

“This will be the first time I’ve been back there since I was their coach,” Allen said.

“Our program has done really well since I left there. We have 98 wins in 10 years. We’ve been in a lot of big games. It’s been a long time since I coached there. It’s just another game.”

Allen is excited to have the opportunity to show how his team stacks up with one of the top private schools in the state.

“We’re excited to go and play what we think is one of the more talented teams in the AISA. We get to see where we stand. We played arguably the top 3A team the first week. We didn’t play so well against Lee-Scott. Now we get the chance to find out how much we improved.”

Allen wants to prove that his team has come a long way from being blown out in their first two games.

“I think we found our way,” Allen said.

“We have a lot more confidence in what we’re doing. We’ve become more physical over the course of the year. I’m excited to see how our physicality matches up with a team as good as Glenwood.”

This will be the 21st meeting between these two teams, and the Rebels have only won once, which was in 1988.

The two teams haven’t played since 2007, when Glenwood won 48-0.

The game will be played in Phenix City on Friday at 8 p.m. EST.

Valley (4-5) at Benjamin Russell (7-2)

The Valley Rams are coming off of a big 12-6 victory over Carroll-Ozark, but now they could be playing their final game ever against Benjamin Russell on the road.

The Rams have dealt with key injuries this year that have hindered their playoff chances, but they still have the opportunity to finish the season strong.

Unfortunately for Valley, the Rams will have to face a Benjamin Russell team having a great year in 6A.

While the Rams have struggled so far, head coach Adam Hunter knows that a win would mean a lot for his players.

“The kids bounced back well,” Hunter said.

“It helped to have win. We’ve had a good day of practice. We’re going to have our hands full, and Benjamin Russell is really good. We just hope that we can make it a competitive game. You don’t know what the future holds with consolidation. You just have to go out and play.”

This will be the 50th meeting between these two teams, and Benjamin Russell leads the series 29-18-2.

The two teams haven’t played each other since 2019 when Benjamin Russell won 14-0.

Valley’s last win over the Wildcats was in 1991.

The game will be played in Alexander City on Friday at 8 p.m. EST.

Horseshoe Bend (3-6) at Beulah (1-8)

To say it’s been a challenging year for Beulah would be an understatement.

The Bobcats are coming off of a 30-14 loss to Weaver last week, but they’ll have a chance to match their win total from last year with a matchup against 2A opponent Horseshoe Bend.

The Generals have struggled as well this year, and they’re coming off of a 58-32 loss to Goshen.

The Bobcats have a chance to finish the season strong on their senior night.

Beulah has struggled both offensively and defensively this year as they’re averaging 10 points per game and allowing 38.8 points per game.

This will be the 13th all-time meeting between the two teams, and Horseshoe Bend leads the series 8-4.

Beulah has won two straight over the Generals, but the two teams haven’t played in 15 years.

The game will be played at Bobcat Stadium on Friday at 8 p.m. EST.