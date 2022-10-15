Chambers Academy wins seventh straight region title

The Chambers Academy Rebels secured their seventh straight region title with a 56-20 win over Macon-East Academy on the road Friday night.

The Rebels had a difficult start to the season, but they’ve won six straight games to earn home field advantage for the playoffs.

Head coach Jason Allen’s philosophy of running the ball to wear out defenses has proven successful yet again.

“I’m really proud of our kids and how they came back from and 0-2 start,” Allen said.

“They never gave up, and they believe in what we’re doing. Our same formula every game is to kick you in the face and run the ball right at you. They didn’t score the second half.”

Now that the Rebels are region champs, Allen is focusing on winning another state title.

“We have to get better,” Allen said.

“There are things we can do better consistently. There’s always room for improvement. We can expand what we’re doing offensively. You either get better or you get worse. That’s our focus.”

Allen is proud of winning seven straight region titles, but he’s also glad that they have consistently been at home in the playoffs.

“We don’t have to go on the road,” Allen said.

“That’s huge. We haven’t played a road playoff game since 2015. That’s always one of our goals every season.”

Allen has been pleased with their turnover margin this year.

“We didn’t turn the ball over once tonight,” Allen said.

“I feel like if you do that, you’ll win a whole lot more than you’ll lose. A lot of people don’t pay as much attention to that as they should. Defensively, we were really good against the run. Our guys kept pounding the rock, and we ended up wearing them down.”

The Rebels will play their final home game of the season against Hooper next week.