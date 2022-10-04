Cold and flu outbreak: Valley High going to virtual learning Wednesday and Thursday

Due to a cold and flu outbreak at Valley High School, VHS will transition to virtual learning for both Wednesday and Thursday.

Superintendent Casey Chambley said on Tuesday there were 163 students and two staff members absent with illnesses. The number of students out has been between 150 and 163 over the last three school days, according to information in a CCSD press release.

“It is our hope that this brief transition to a virtual learning model at VHS will give us the opportunity to see the virus subside at the high school with the 48 hour break from campus,” Chambley said. “The two virtual learning days will allow us a break from face-to-face instruction to reduce the spread of the virus on our campus. Mrs. Groover, our testing director will reschedule the ACT WorkKeys for our 12th graders later this month.”

In order to help reduce the spread of illness, CCSD will also do the following:

Promoting hand hygiene for both students and staff. (This would include stocking all hand sanitizer stations with adequate supplies and ensuring that stations are in the lunchroom and other vital areas for students to use).

School nurses will be collecting information on confirmed cases of flu for both students and staff.

Share reminders with both staff and students on flu-symptom recognition to reduce spread.

Encouraging ill students to remain at home to ensure they are symptom free before returning to school.

Custodial staff will ensure that restrooms are stocked with soap with paper towels or working hand dryers.

Custodial staff and faculty will be supplied with wipes or disinfectant to ensure that frequently touched surfaces are being sanitized to reduce transmission.

Custodial staff will be encouraged to utilize disinfectant foggers in classrooms after dismissal to provide extra protection for sanitizing classrooms to prevent the spread of transmission.

Flu symptoms include a fever over 100, headache, fatigue, cough, sore throat, runny nose, body aches, diarrhea or vomiting.

The district has partnered with Health Heroes (or HNH Immunizations Inc) to offer free Flu Vaccines in all Chambers County Schools on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Forms will be sent home for parents to complete to authorize participation for their children. Each school’s campus nurse will be able to provide more detailed information.