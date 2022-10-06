David Keith Trammell was born June 16, 1968, to the parentage of the late Ralph and Lizzie Kate Trammell. He gained his wings on Sept. 29, 2022, at East Alabama Medical Center-Lanier, Valley.

At an early age, Keith accepted Christ as his Lord and Personal Savior, and united with the St. John Baptist Church, where he attended regularly. Even though his illness his saying was” I’m not worried about this; God’s Got It.”

“Keitha,” as he was known, was a product of the West Point City School System. Once he entered manhood, he was taken under the wing of his brother, Rev. Charles E. Trammell where he learned the profession of concrete finishing. He was also an all-around handyman, where he honed his skills and became a Jack of All Trades.

He loved cars and trucks; he would buy one and transform them into works of art and beauty.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his maternal grandparents, Clara and Wilburn Bonner; his paternal grandmother, Jenny Bell Trammell and his eldest brother, Ralph Lovelace Trammell, Jr.

Keitha leaves to cherish his precious memories his siblings, oldest brother, John(Rabbit) Williams, Lanett; Calvin(Joanne) Williams, West Point; Sandra J. Holloway, Jacksonville, Florida; Sandra Kate Jones, Lanett, Johnny Ray(Debra)Williams, LaGrange; Pamela(George) Chambers, Columbus, Georgia, Rev. Charles (Janice) Trammell, West Point, Patricia Tucker, West Point; Shelia (Vernoy)Trammell, West Point, Lisa Trammell, Lanett, Angela Trammell, Betty Trammell, West Point; one aunt, Beulah Bonner, Columbus, Ohio; a host of nieces, nephews, great and great great nieces and nephews who all lovingly referred to his as “Unc”; his fiancé and love of his life, Crystal Lyons, West Point.

Funeral Services for Mr. Trammell will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. EST in the sanctuary of the St. John Baptist Church with Rev. Charles Trammell, Eulogist, Rev. Michael Stiggers, Officiant, and Rev. Anthony Williams, assisting. Interment will follow in the St. John Cemetery.

Public viewing will be held on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the mortuary.

