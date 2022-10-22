Donations help pay for merry-go-round

The city of Valley is hoping donations and sponsorships will help pay for the annual Christmas Merry Go-Round, a tradition that dates back to 1956.

The annual Valley Christmas Merry Go Round event costs approximately $28,000. Additional expenses to run the event such as power and staffing amount to approximately $55,000, according to Valley Recreation Director Laurie Blount.

The Valley Parks and Recreation Department uses donations from businesses and individuals to cover the cost of the event. Last year, the event almost received enough donations to break even, collecting approximately $55,000.

“The response and generosity of people and businesses in our area was truly wonderful,” Blount said.

The city also maintains a budget to supplement the cost, depending on how many donations the event receives.

“This is such a long tradition in Valley,” Blount said. “We wouldn’t stop it, but we definitely try to equal out our cost, or at least get close to what we spend as far as what we raise.”

More than 3 million people have ridden the merry-go-ride over the years.

Donors will be recognized at varying levels. All sponsors will be recognized on the event Facebook page and those who donate by the deadline will be given exposure at the event through banners.

Sponsors who donate $1000-$1999 will be featured on a banner with up to four other sponsors. Sponsors who donate $3000-$4999 will be on a banner with up to two other sponsors as well as getting booth space to promote their business.

Sponsors of $5000 and higher will have a company banner, booth space and access to employee night at the Merry Go Round. All donors will also be recognized in The Valley Times-News “Thank You Ad.” The deadline for sponsorships to get on a banner is Nov. 18.

The Christmas Merry Go-Round will be open on Nov. 28 at 1 p.m. Those with questions concerning donations can call Blount at (334) 756-5281 or Human Resources Manager Robin Butts at (334)756-5228.