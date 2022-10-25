Ellen Jennette Jerkins Finley, (84), passed away peacefully in her sleep Sat. morning, Oct. 22, 2022.

Born on Nov. 16, 1937, in Mountville, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late Blanche Fincher Jerkins and Fordie Lee Jerkins and sister of the late Lee Fincher Jerkins and late Roberta Jerkins Rogers.

She graduated from LaGrange High School, LaGrange, Georgia, in 1955 and Georgia State College for Women in 1957.

After graduating, she moved to Chattanooga, Tennessee, for a couple of years and worked as a secretary before returning to her childhood home.

She later married her late husband, William Charles “Charlie” Finley in 1961, embarking on a wonderful life adventure, several of which were as a military couple.

Ellen served as a family manager for years while raising her children and volunteered as a Brownie and Junior Girl Scout leader to her troop of faithful young ladies and a supporting wife/mother of the Boy Scouts of America.

She was a skilled seamstress who customized costumes for Ballet South, Inc. and other private customers.

She was employed as a legal secretary with Painter, Ratterree, Connolly, & Bart Law Firm, later becoming a paralegal for the firm until retirement.

Following retirement, she became a master gardener, spending much time at the Bamboo and Coastal Garden of Savannah teaching “Roots and Shoots” classes to local school children and maintaining beautiful landscapes and gardens within the city and the farm.

She was frequently found at Generation One participating in many classes, especially line dancing.

She was a devoted member of The Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Ascension, where she actively participated in the Rebecca Derrick Circle, WELCA, Altar Guild and led Wreaths for America in honor of her beloved husband.

Ellen enjoyed gardening, reading, sewing, painting, furniture restoration, cooking, baking, camping, and, most importantly, time with her family and friends.

She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt.

Surviving are her four children: Tina Myers (Jay), Leigh Hart (Hansel), Charlie Finley (Kristin), and Patrick Finley (Dawn). Ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren also survive her: Brittany (Daniel) Williams, Alyssa (Travis) Richardson, Christine Hart, Austin Finley, Kathryn Hart, Dominick Finley, Isaac Finley, Ashlyn Myers, JC Myers, James Finley, Finley Grace Williams, and Hudson Williams. She also leaves behind several beloved nephews, a niece, and many faithful friends.

The family wishes to thank the numerous caregivers and friends (especially Kensington Park neighbors and church family) who were so loving, caring, and attentive to Ellen in her final season of life.

A special thanks for the care and support provided by the doctors and staff of Lexington Medical Center and The Lowman Home; her family is forever grateful.

A memorial service will be held at The Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Ascension, 120 Bull Street, Savannah, Georgia 31401 on Fri. Oct. 28, 2022 at 3 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations are sent to Wreaths Across America, a charity of your choice, or The Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Ascension in memory of Ellen.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.caughmanlexington.com for the Finley family.