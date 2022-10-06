First Chambers County Hiring Festival to be held Oct. 20

The Chambers County Development Authority, Greater Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, and Goodwill Southern River announced the first Chambers County Hiring Festival in a press release Wednesday.

The festival will feature 19 local businesses and organizations, and will take place on Thursday, Oct. 20 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. est at the Valley Community Center.

“There will be a wide variety of job types, wages, and opportunities at this event,” the release said. “Through this event, we hope to help employers connect with job seekers by allowing them to ‘Fall Into Work’ at the Chambers County Hiring Festival. Our mission is to promote employment and facilitate an environment that allows our businesses to grow and thrive.”

Job seekers should come dressed for success with a professional attitude and bring multiple copies resume and be prepared to fill out job applications.

Companies that will be attending include:

Renfroe’s Market

Beacon Landscaping LLC

Hampton Inn & Suites Lanett/West Point

Staffing Connections (The Reserves Network)

Allegiance Staffing

Kia Georgia, Inc.

John Soules Foods

Woodruff Property Management

Wayne Davis Concrete

H&R Block

SIP Cafe and Wine Room

Chambers County School District

City of Valley

East Alabama Health

Ambassador Staffing

West Fraser Huguley

WestRock

Alabama Public Health

City of LaFayette

For more information contact Ansley Emfinger, ansley@chambersida.com, (334) 642-1460, Carrie Royster, croyster@greatervalleyarea.com, (334) 642-1411, or Andie Roberts: andie@chambersida.com.