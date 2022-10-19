Former Valley High Student discusses work program at Southern Union

Last week, 2021 Valley High School graduate Seth Futral discussed his experience with Southern Union State Community College’s work-based learning program known as F.A.M.E. on the Plains with the Alabama Community College System Board of Trustees. The program is a part of a larger initiative across multiple community colleges with the goal of empowering college students with the information and skills needed to go into the workforce.

The Alabama Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (F.A.M.E.) Program partners students with industry while they take classes at select community colleges. The goal is for students to gain valuable employment experience with manufacturing leaders while also completing their associate degree. Over two years, students can earn as much as $33,500, which with planning can cover all of a student’s education expenses.

There are also potential grants and financial aid. Futral noted how helpful the program can be to prepare students for entering the workforce.

Email newsletter signup

“This area of the state is like a manufacturing mecca with all the opportunities available,” Futral said. “With F.A.M.E., they fill you up with a lot of knowledge for the two years, so you’re very valuable to the company. You’re not just being told concepts. You can actually apply them.”

At SUSCC, students have the opportunity to get work experience with multiple major manufacturing businesses, including GE Aviation, Duracell and Briggs and Stratton.

During his speech, Futral discussed how he has been able to work at Sio2, a pharmaceutical manufacturing company in Auburn, as a maintenance technician. Futral noted how important he believed that SUSCC’s work-based program is to the state as a whole.

“I truly believe that Southern Union’s technical programs are the backbone to manufacturing in Alabama,” he said.

For those who would like more information about the program, or those looking to apply for the F.A.M.E on the Plains program at SUSCC, call their careers services office at (334) 745-6437.