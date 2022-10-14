Fredonia Heritage Association hosts ‘Circle of Song’

FREDONIA — Saturday, Oct. 15 is the date for Fredonia’s “Circle of Song,” an old-fashioned outdoor celebration of gospel and country music and praise band performances. It’s set for the grounds of the Fredonia Community House from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Eastern Time. The Circle of Song is being presented by the Fredonia Heritage Association.

The event is free, and donations are welcomed. From noon until 2 p.m. EDT, grilled hot dogs, soft drinks, and desserts will be on sale. Chairs will be provided or people can bring their own if they prefer.

Several well-known local groups have lined up their talent. First up at 11 a.m. will be the Oasis Praise Team from the Oasis Church in White Plains. They will be followed by Miles High from Standing Rock.

Wrapping up Saturday’s Circle of Song will be a choir from Canaan Missionary Baptist Church in the Welch community. The Miles High group combines gospel with popular country and western selections. They frequently perform at the Standing Rock fish fry and local Fourth of July celebrations.

“This is the Fredonia Heritage Association’s first step back into hosting community events since the start of the pandemic,” said FHA President Lucille Johnson. “Before the pandemic hit in 2020, Fredonia Heritage Day was a major celebration in our area. We believe that sharing a program of thanksgiving and praise will be meaningful to all of us. We have gone through a lot over the past couple of years. Hopefully, our Circle of Song will offer a way back to our earlier celebrations.”

The singing on Saturday will no doubt be a way to lift spirits.

“There’s not a lot of programs like this being offered right now,” Johnson continued. “Fredonia is only a short drive away from anywhere in Chambers County and the surrounding area. We hope you will join us. It’s free, and it will be a way you can enjoy the weekend. We know it will be a real refreshment for your soul.”