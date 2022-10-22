Halloween fun: Plenty of opportunities this week for trick-or-treaters

By Charlotte Reames

Halloween trick-or-treating will be on Mon., Oct. 31 for the towns of Lanett, Valley, West Point and LaFayette. Many Halloween and fall events are being hosted around Chambers County throughout the rest of October.

LaFayette Police Chief George Rampey said that trick-or-treating will be on Halloween from 5 to 7 p.m. central time. Similarly, West Point Police Department stated in a press release that the city of West Point’s official time is 5 to 8 p.m eastern time on Halloween.

Email newsletter signup

Though the city of Valley does not set an official time anymore, Police Chief Mike Reynolds asked families to restrict trick-or-treating to the hours of 6 to 8 p.m. eastern time. The Lanett Police Department is also asking trick-or-treaters to operate from 6 to 8 p.m. ET.

On Halloween night, the Valley Sportsplex is hosting a Fall Festival in Valley. The festival will be from 6 to 8 p.m. ET.

This year the festival is re-opening for guests to walk freely around the festival. For the past few years, the event was limited by COVID-19. Families drove by and people passed candy to the kids through the window.

Businesses from the area will set up tables to pass out candy to children. Some vendors will also have games for children to play. Valley Baptist Church will provide inflatables and popcorn.

“They started this a long time ago just to give the kids in Valley a safe place to trick or treat instead of going door-to-door,” said Valley Recreation Director Laurie Blount.

The Parks and Recreation Department is also hosting Spooky Splash at the Valley Community Center Pool on Oct. 28. The event will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Kids can play games on land as well as go swimming to collect a pumpkin to decorate.

The City of Lanett Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting a Trick or Treat event on Oct. 31. Trick-or-treating will be at the Jane Farrar Event Center and will last from 6 to 8 p.m.

“Our goal is just to bring the community back together,” said Lanett Recreation Director Trent McCants. “Since COVID, it just seems like it’s changed the world or changed the community.”

The Parks and Recreation Department still has around 40 to 60 free Halloween costumes donated by the Chattahoochee Fuller Center.

Earlier in the weekend, Main Street Layfayette’s Trunk or Treat is being held on Oct. 28 at 5 Alabama Avenue E. The event will be from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m central time. Local businesses such as Harmon Insurance and The Mane Event Salon Spa are passing out candy.

“We just ask that everybody come out and all the children dressed in their Halloween costumes to get their candy,” said Harmon Insurance Agency Staff Member Maci Harmon.

The event is being hosted by the Main Street Lafayette community, which is focused on economic development in the town.

Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church is hosting its festival Oct. 22 at 1512 River Road in Valley, Al.

A church yard sale will begin at 7 a.m. Later, the festival will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m eastern time. Guests can enjoy games, food and music.

The next festival will be on Oct. 30. Happy Valley Baptist Church is hosting a fall festival in Lanett, which will be held from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. eastern time. The festival will have a hay ride, trunk-or-treating and other games for kids. Guests can also snack on hotdogs and popcorn during the festival.

Also on Oct. 30, the Victory Baptist Church fall festival is to be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m eastern time. The church is on 54th Avenue in Lanett. Kids can trunk or treat, get their face painted and play games. There is also a hay ride, raffle and cake walk for visitors.