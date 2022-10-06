Highway 50 closed after commercial vehicle overturns

According to a press release from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA), single-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle that overturned occurred at approximately 6:18 a.m Thursday, Oct. 6, and has caused a road closure.

“The commercial vehicle is now in the process of being recovered, which has resulted in all lanes of Alabama 50 near the 38-mile marker in Chambers County to be blocked until the process is complete,” the release said. “Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are currently on scene investigating and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.”