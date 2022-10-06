Highway 50 closed after commercial vehicle overturns

Published 9:49 am Thursday, October 6, 2022

By Staff Reports

According to a press release from  Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA), single-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle that overturned occurred at approximately 6:18 a.m Thursday, Oct. 6, and has caused a road closure.

“The commercial vehicle is now in the process of being recovered, which has resulted in all lanes of Alabama 50 near the 38-mile marker in Chambers County to be blocked until the process is complete,” the release said. “Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are currently on scene investigating and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.”

Email newsletter signup

More News Main

Point community outreach helps City of Lanett

First Chambers County Hiring Festival to be held Oct. 20

Lanett couple honored by council for 67 years of marriage

Lanett Police Department detective named Local Officer of the Year

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events