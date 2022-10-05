Kellett “K-Love” Brooks

Funeral service for Kellett Brooks, 52, will be at noon EST, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 1111 E. 10th Street, West Point, GA 31833 with interment in Marseilles Cemetery, Reverend W.T. Edmonson, Pastor, Elder Caterris Tucker, Eulogist.

Mr. Brooks, who passed away Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at the East Alabama Medical Center-Lanier in Valley, was born July 19, 1970, in Chambers County.

Public viewing will be Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. (EST) (Facial covering is required).

Harris Funeral Home is directing www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign the registry.