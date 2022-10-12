LaFayette City Council discusses potential changes to downtown

LAFAYETTE – At the LaFayette city council meeting on Monday, the city council discussed potential updates to parking in the Downtown area, specifically in regards to adding handicapped parking to help to improve accessibility. Dori Harmon of Harmon Insurance spoke to the importance of the issue.

“You can not block someone who needs a handicap parking spot, they need a parking spot to get up onto the sidewalk,” Harmon said.

After a brief discussion, A motion was made to have a study done examining the downtown parking area and that a temporary parking sign be put out until further notice. The motion was seconded and unanimously approved by the council.

Also discussed at the council meeting was the upcoming Breast Cancer Awareness day program on Oct 23. Put on by Pamela Holloway, the event will be located downtown in front of the gym, and will feature a number. The registration will cost $10, and all of the proceeds will go to the Breast Cancer Awareness Fund. Holloway noted that she hoped that there would be high participation for the event.

“We are inviting everyone to come out to support this event and we are excited that it will bring something fun and different to the city,” Holloway said. “If you know of anybody who is a breast cancer survivor, we will also recognize them.”

During the officer reports, Wastewater Collection Superintendent Richard Chapman gave an update on the recent water leaks throughout the city.

“There is not much that we can do about [the water leaks],” Chapman said. “There was a pipe that split, and we are not sure what caused it. You can not really prevent that from happening, it is just something that is natural.”

Chapman also noted that they have not run into any issues with shutting off water when there is a leak, but that some leaks require multiple valve shut offs to stop waterflow.