LaFayette Police arrest one in connection with September shooting

Published 1:43 pm Monday, October 10, 2022

By Staff Reports

According to a press release from the LaFayette Police Department, Pharrell Tayshawn Smith, 18, of LaFayette, was arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred in LaFayette on Sept. 1, 2022, near 6th Place SE.

“Smith was arrested on the charges of attempted murder, reckless endangerment, discharging a firearm into an unoccupied dwelling, criminal mischief, and discharging a firearm in city limits,” the release said.

Smith is also wanted on unrelated charges through the Opelika Police Department.

If anyone has additional information, they are encouraged to contact the LaFayette Police Department at (334)576-0914.

