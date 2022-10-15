Lanett beats Goshen to make playoffs

The Lanett Panthers beat the Goshen Eagles 30-25 on the road to clinch a spot in the playoffs for the seventh straight year.

The Panthers have overcome a lot this year, but they’ve rallied back to make the playoffs.

The Panthers had to rely on Elijah Whitfield to start at quarterback, but the offense seems to be in rhythm despite being shorthanded.

“The playoffs have been our thing,” Lanett offensive coordinator Earnest Webb said.

“Our kids know what it takes to get there. They knew what was at stake. Our kids fought through adversity. If you keep fighting, something will come out of it. Hats off to our defense and our offensive line. Our offensive line just bullied them. You just have to keep fighting.”

Webb has been impressed with Elijah Whitfield’s performance under center.

“I put a lot of pressure on my quarterbacks as offensive coordinator,” Webb said.

“Elijah came in and just threw the ball perfectly. Nothing against Jarrious Goodman, but Lala came in and made us more dynamic offensively. We’re going to continue with Lala and make him do what we need to do to win football games. We put together a package to fit him and our program.”

Lanett has gone through a lot this season, and Webb is proud of his kids’ perseverance.

“They’re buying in,” Webb said.

“We’re the standard. Being the standard takes a lot of commitment and work. It takes a lot of grit. Our kids know what it takes, and they’re not new to this. We put a lot of pressure on our kids. They know what’s at stake when they come to Lanett.”

Lanett will now be the four seed in the playoffs, which means they’ll have the challenge of facing a region champion in the first round.

“Being the four seed isn’t all that bad,” Webb said.

“You have to travel, but it really isn’t that bad. No matter who we’re playing in the first round, our kids are going to be prepared. They’re going to be coached. They’re going to be physical, and they’re going to play football.”

Lanett’s offensive line has been their Achilles’ heel this season, but the young line has stepped up when they needed it the most.

The Panthers are now 3-5 on the season and will return home for their senior night match against Barbour County next week.

Even if they lose to Barbour County, the Panthers will be the four seed in the playoffs.