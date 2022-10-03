Lanett PD investigating Saturday shooting

On Oct. 1, 2022, at approximately 8:30 p.m., officers with the Lanett Police Department responded to North 14th Court (The Old Jackson Heights Community) in reference to a subject suffering from a gunshot wound.

The subject was treated by Lanett Fire and EMS and transported to an area hospital for further medical treatment. A suspect was developed but remains at large.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact Lanett Police Department at 334-644-2146. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867 or online at www.215stop.com.