Lanett police investigate shooting that injures 6

UPDATED: According to Lanett PD, the incident appears to be isolated in nature and the public is not believed to be in any danger. The investigation suggests that there were multiple shooters, with the secondary scene also containing firearm evidence. All subjects are believed to be in stable condition.

According to a press release from the Lanett Police Department, on Oct. 13, 2022, at approximately 9:41pm officers received a call to 1912 50th Avenue SW Lanett, in reference to a shooting.

Officers arrived to find 6 people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Email newsletter signup

Medical treatment was provided by Lanett Fire and EMS, East Alabama Fire and EMS, East Alabama Medical Center EMS, and Huguley Fire Department and the injured were transported to multiple different hospitals for further treatment.

Investigators located a secondary scene nearby that was related to the initial call. The case remains under investigation by the Lanett Police Department Criminal Investigation Division.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to contact Lanett PD at 334-644-2146. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867 or online at www.215stop.com.