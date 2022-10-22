Lanett shuts out Barbour County 52-0 on senior night

The Lanett Panthers finished the regular season with a dominating 52-0 shutout of the Barbour County Jaguars at Morgan-Washburn Stadium on Friday night.

Not only was it an important win for the Panthers, they also got the chance to play some of their younger players in the second half.

Lanett offensive coordinator Earnest Webb was pleased with what he saw from the whole team.

“I was impressed with the way we ran the football up front,” Webb said.

“We’re still working on us, and we’re trying to get better for the playoffs. Our young kids got a chance to play. Our defense was outstanding. They had a shutout. It was an overall team effort, and we played like Lanett. It’s essentially a new year for us because everybody is now 0-0.”

The Panthers had a tough year this year, but they still avoided a losing season.

The biggest challenge for the Panthers will be preparing for B.B. Comer, who will be the one seed in the playoffs.

“Everything is a level playing ground now,” Webb said

“We can’t make the same mistakes in the postseason. Tonight was just us working on Lanett. We’re getting better for the next week. Our kids executed the game plan, and they played really well.”

Webb knows that the odds are stacked against them against B.B. Comer, but he also knows the Panthers have been there before.

“We’re working on us,” Webb said.

“Our kids have been to state. We played B.B. Comer the last two years. Our kids know we have to come to work, and we can’t take any days off. Comer is a good team. We have to come out and play football.”